National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$226.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$219.00 to C$226.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTC.A. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$219.56.

Shares of CTC.A traded down C$3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$198.19. 72,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.83. The stock has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$122.81 and a 12 month high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

