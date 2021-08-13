National Bankshares Downgrades Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) to Sector Perform

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

AFN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.92. 256,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,816. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.67. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

