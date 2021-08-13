National Bankshares Downgrades Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Sector Perform

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.75. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.09.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 98,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.69. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

