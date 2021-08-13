National Bankshares Increases Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $80.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

DCBO stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.47. 20,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -275.15. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

