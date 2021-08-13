National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of National Beverage worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FIZZ stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

