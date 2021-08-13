National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

