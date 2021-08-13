National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

EYE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 589,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,935. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get National Vision alerts:

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock worth $9,035,138. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.