NativeCoin (N8V) Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $20.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00289100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

