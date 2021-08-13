Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 28,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

