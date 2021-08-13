Navient Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

NAVI stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.