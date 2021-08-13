Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.13. Navigator shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 824 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 39.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 46,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 45.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

