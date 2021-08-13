Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 38,551 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 187,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 563,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.