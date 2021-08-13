Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 6,808 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 388.3% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 78,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.