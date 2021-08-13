Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.82% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.08. 75,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,419. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95.

