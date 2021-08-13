Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

