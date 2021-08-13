Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

