Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 17,030 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. 263,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,055. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

