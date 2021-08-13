Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,517 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

