Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,324 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.34. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

