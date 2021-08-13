Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.26. 1,371,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

