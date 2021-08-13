Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. 115,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $243.68.

