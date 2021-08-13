Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,074.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

