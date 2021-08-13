Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 882,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

