Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 2,724,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.