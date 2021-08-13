Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,265 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 159,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 2,444,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.