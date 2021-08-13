Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 384,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

