Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

BABA stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,635. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

