Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 385,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,358. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.