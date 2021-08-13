Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock remained flat at $$244.15 during trading on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.