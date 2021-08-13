Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

