Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,414,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 70,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.03. 2,011,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

