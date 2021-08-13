Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. 6,357,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914,251. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.20.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

