Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,064 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

