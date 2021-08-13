Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock valued at $832,883,273. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.