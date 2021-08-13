Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

