Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VOO traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

