Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $447.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.