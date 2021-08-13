Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $299.03. 518,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

