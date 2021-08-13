Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $242.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

