Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. 483,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,617. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

