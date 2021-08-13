Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. 802,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

