Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 12,307 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

