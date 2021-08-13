Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $916.86. The company had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $880.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.