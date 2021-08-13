Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 15,249 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.