Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.