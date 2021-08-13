Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $82.91. 98,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,895. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

