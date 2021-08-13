Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.29. 78,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,135. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.