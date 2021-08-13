Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.60. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

