Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.8% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 189.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $242.30. 115,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,844. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $243.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.95.

