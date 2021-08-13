Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,977,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

FIDU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 59,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

